Presbyterian faces Coastal Carolina after Tal’s 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Coastal Carolina after Aminata Tal scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 67-63 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 on their home court. Presbyterian is 0-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-1 away from home. Coastal Carolina averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Presbyterian averages 49.9 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 59.4 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina scores 6.9 more points per game (77.3) than Presbyterian gives up to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is scoring 11.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Blue Hose.

Savannah Brooks is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and three steals.

