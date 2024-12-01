Octave leads Stony Brook against Norfolk State after 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Norfolk State after Joseph Octave scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 77-54 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Seawolves are 1-1 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 2-3 in road games. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Brian Moore Jr. averaging 10.7.

Stony Brook scores 66.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 66.0 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.8% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.1 points.

Moore is shooting 60.8% and averaging 21.5 points for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

