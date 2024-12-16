Northern Iowa hosts Pridgen and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Northern Iowa after Joe Pridgen scored 21 points in Montana’s 89-60 victory over the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 51.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 0-4 on the road. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Pridgen averaging 9.3.

Northern Iowa scores 76.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 72.7 Montana gives up. Montana scores 12.9 more points per game (77.3) than Northern Iowa allows (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is shooting 55.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers.

Money Williams is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.