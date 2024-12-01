Navy Midshipmen and the Maine Black Bears play in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Midshipmen are 3-5 in non-conference play. Navy ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 4.3.

Maine Black Bears (4-4) vs. Navy Midshipmen (3-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Maine at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Midshipmen are 3-5 in non-conference play. Navy ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 4.3.

The Black Bears are 4-4 in non-conference play. Maine ranks fifth in the America East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 5.1.

Navy averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Midshipmen.

AJ Lopez is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Black Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

