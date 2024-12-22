Mukeba’s 20, Jones’ winner lead Oakland over Loyola Chicago 72-71 at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. led Oakland with 20 points and Isaiah Jones scored the game-winning layup with…

HONOLULU (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. led Oakland with 20 points and Isaiah Jones scored the game-winning layup with one second left as the Golden Grizzlies knocked off Loyola Chicago 72-71 on Sunday night at the Diamond Head Classic.

Tuburu Naivalurua took an inbounds pass from Jalen Jones with about 4 seconds left and missed a contested turn-around jumper from the baseline but Jones grabbed the offensive rebound and banked in the putback to cap the scoring just before the buzzer.

Mukeba had eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (4-7). Malcolm Christie shot 6 for 15 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. D.Q. Cole shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Miles Rubin finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Ramblers (9-2). Loyola Chicago also got 20 points from Sheldon Edwards. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points.

Oakland went into halftime leading Loyola Chicago 33-27. Cole put up 11 points in the half. Christie scored 17 second-half points for Oakland.

The Ramblers have lost two of their last three after and eight-game win streak to open the season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.