Missouri Tigers play the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Missouri square off at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers are 10-1 in non-conference play. Missouri is fifth in college basketball averaging 88.7 points and is shooting 52.0% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 6-2 in non-conference play. Illinois leads college basketball with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 7.6.

Missouri scores 88.7 points, 24.1 more per game than the 64.6 Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 17.3 more points per game (84.0) than Missouri gives up to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tigers.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Fighting Illini.

