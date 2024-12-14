Milwaukee squares off against Akron

Akron Zips (6-2) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on…

Akron Zips (6-2) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Akron at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Panthers are 5-4 in non-conference play. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League averaging 43.1 points in the paint. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Panthers with 7.3.

The Zips are 6-2 in non-conference play. Akron is second in the MAC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 5.6.

Milwaukee scores 79.3 points, 6.9 more per game than the 72.4 Akron gives up. Akron averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Panthers.

Bowen Hardman is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging nine points.

