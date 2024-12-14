Mika Dawson scores 27 to lead Marshall past Ohio 79-70

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 27 points as Marshall beat Ohio 79-70 on Saturday night. Dawson also added…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 27 points as Marshall beat Ohio 79-70 on Saturday night.

Dawson also added four steals for the Thundering Herd (6-5). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Speer had 12 points.

The Bobcats (4-6) were led in scoring by AJ Brown, who finished with 22 points. AJ Clayton added 16 points. Jackson Paveletzke totaled 10 points and 12 assists.

Marshall took the lead with 3:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Speer led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-33 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

