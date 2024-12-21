Louisiana Tech earns 108-60 win over Rust

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 27 points as Louisiana Tech beat Rust 108-60 on Saturday night. Batcho also…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 27 points as Louisiana Tech beat Rust 108-60 on Saturday night.

Batcho also had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-2). Kaden Cooper scored 17 points while going 8 of 10 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Amaree Abram shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jordin Jackson finished with 17 points and five assists for the Bearcats. Isiah McCallum added 13 points for Rust. Jalin Thomas finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

