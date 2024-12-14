Lamar defeats Ragin’ Cajuns 74-45

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 17 points as Lamar beat Louisiana 74-45 on Saturday. Holifield also contributed 11…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Andrew Holifield scored 17 points as Lamar beat Louisiana 74-45 on Saturday.

Holifield also contributed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-5). Janko Buljic scored 12 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Alexis Marmolejos had 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Kyndall Davis finished with 11 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-9). Brandon Hardy added 10 points for Louisiana. Kentrell Garnett also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

