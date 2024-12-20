Joe Nugent scores 20 as Holy Cross beats Siena 78-70

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Nugent’s 20 points helped Holy Cross defeat Siena 78-70 on Friday night. Nugent went 6…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Nugent’s 20 points helped Holy Cross defeat Siena 78-70 on Friday night.

Nugent went 6 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Crusaders (7-5). Max Green added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had six assists. Caleb Kenney had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Marcus Jackson led the Saints (5-7, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Justice Shoats added 17 points for Siena. Major Freeman had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Holy Cross led Siena at the half, 27-23, with Aidan Richard (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Jaiden Feroah’s free throw with 18:19 remaining in the second half gave Holy Cross the lead for good at 31-30.

Holy Cross’ next game is Sunday against Regis (MA) at home, and Siena visits Cornell on Monday.

