Jacob Theodosiou, Milos Ilic lead Loyola (MD) past winless Coppin State 68-57

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou scored 23 points, Milos Ilic added a double-double and Loyola (MD) beat winless Coppin State 68-57 on Monday night.

Theodosiou shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (4-3). Ilic totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds. Veljko Ilic scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting.

The Eagles (0-9) Peter Oduro and Khali Horton both scored 11 to top the Eagles, who have opened the season with nine straight losses.

Milos Ilic scored 10 points in the first half, but Loyola (MD) trailed 34-33. Theodosiou scored 17 in the second half to rally the Greyhounds to the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

