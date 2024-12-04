Green scores 18 as Holy Cross downs Harvard 68-67

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Max Green had 18 points in Holy Cross’ 68-67 victory against Harvard on Wednesday night.…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Max Green had 18 points in Holy Cross’ 68-67 victory against Harvard on Wednesday night.

Green’s three-point play with 3:11 left made it 68-59.

Green added eight rebounds for the Crusaders (5-4). Jaiden Feroah scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Joe Nugent went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Robert Hinton led the Crimson (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Evan Nelson added 14 points and five assists for Harvard.

Feroah scored eight second-half points.

