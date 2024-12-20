Gonsalves’ 22 lead Utah Tech over South Dakota 92-87

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves’ 22 points helped Utah Tech defeat South Dakota 92-87 on Thursday. Gonsalves shot…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves’ 22 points helped Utah Tech defeat South Dakota 92-87 on Thursday.

Gonsalves shot 6 for 13 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Trailblazers (4-10). Beon Riley scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Samuel Ariyibi shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Kaleb Stewart led the Coyotes (9-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Chase Forte added 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for South Dakota. Isaac Bruns also had 12 points and six rebounds.

