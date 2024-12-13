Georgetown visits Syracuse following Freeman’s 24-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Georgetown after Donnie Freeman scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 102-85 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Orange have gone 5-0 at home. Syracuse has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hoyas are 0-1 in road games. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 2.7.

Syracuse averages 80.2 points, 16.0 more per game than the 64.2 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Orange.

Sorber is averaging 15.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Hoyas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

