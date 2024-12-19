Florida State hosts Jacksonville after Latson’s 32-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (10-2, 1-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Jacksonville after Ta’Niya Latson scored 32 points in Florida State’s 101-51 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Seminoles are 7-0 on their home court. Florida State is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road. Jacksonville averages 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 66.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 65.2 Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is shooting 51.5% and averaging 28.9 points for the Seminoles.

Edyn Battle is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

