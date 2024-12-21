Dusan Neskovic scores 23 to lead Richmond over VMI 78-71

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dusan Neskovic’s 23 points helped Richmond defeat VMI 78-71 on Saturday night. Neskovic also contributed six…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dusan Neskovic’s 23 points helped Richmond defeat VMI 78-71 on Saturday night.

Neskovic also contributed six rebounds for the Spiders (5-7). Delonnie Hunt shot 2 of 3 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line to add 16 points. Apostolos Roumoglou had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Keydets (6-7) were led by Rickey Bradley, Jr. with 26 points. Tan Yildizoglu added 15 points, four assists and three steals. Kaden Stuckey had 10 points and two steals.

Richmond took the lead with 6:16 left in the first half and did not give it up. Neskovic had 11 points in the first half to help put the Spiders ahead 41-29 at the break. Richmond used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 56-44 with 8:24 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

