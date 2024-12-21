Colorado State edges Nevada 66-64 in Mountain West opener

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 16 points and his free throws with four seconds left sealed Colorado State’s…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 16 points and his free throws with four seconds left sealed Colorado State’s 66-64 win over Nevada in the Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday night.

Clifford also had 12 rebounds for the Rams (7-5). Kyan Evans shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 16 points. Rashaan Mbemba shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Nick Davidson led the Wolf Pack (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Kobe Sanders added 13 points and six assists for Nevada. Tre Coleman had 12 points.

Colorado State went into halftime ahead of Nevada 33-30. Clifford scored 11 points in the half. Colorado State took the lead for good with 2:12 remaining in the second half on a layup from Mbemba to make it a 58-57 game.

Both teams next play Saturday. Colorado State hosts New Mexico and Nevada plays Wyoming on the road.

