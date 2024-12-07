Christian Jones scores 17 off bench as George Washington defeats Old Dominion 78-70

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Jones scored 17 points off the bench to lead George Washington to a 78-70 victory…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Jones scored 17 points off the bench to lead George Washington to a 78-70 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Jones shot 7 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (8-2). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. added 16 points and Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 13.

Jaden Johnson and Devin Deaser led the Monarchs (3-7) with 16 points apiece. Johnson had seven assists. Stephaun Walker had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half and George Washington went into the break trailing 35-34. Drumgoole rallied George Washington with 14 points in the second half.

