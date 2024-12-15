Chattanooga visits No. 24 Nebraska on 3-game road slide

Chattanooga Mocs (4-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits…

Chattanooga Mocs (4-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits No. 24 Nebraska looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 in home games. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.8 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 3.4.

The Mocs have gone 1-3 away from home. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sigrun Olafsdottir averaging 4.7.

Nebraska averages 82.2 points, 24.2 more per game than the 58.0 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 60.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 57.3 Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Mocs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.