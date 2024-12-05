Brown visits Bryant following Pinzon’s 31-point game

Brown Bears (5-3) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Brown after…

Brown Bears (5-3) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-4)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Brown after Rafael Pinzon scored 31 points in Bryant’s 78-73 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in home games. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 7.9 rebounds.

The Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 14.6 assists per game led by Kino Lilly Jr. averaging 3.3.

Bryant averages 83.6 points, 18.0 more per game than the 65.6 Brown allows. Brown averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pinzon is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Lilly is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

