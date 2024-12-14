Boise State Broncos take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and Boise State square off in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 80.8 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Gaels are 9-1 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in college basketball with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 9.5.

Boise State scores 80.8 points, 17.8 more per game than the 63.0 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 56.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Broncos.

Murauskas is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.