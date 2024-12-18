Binghamton beats Mercyhurst 62-60 on Chris Walker’s game-winning shot

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker made a game-winning layup just before the final buzzer to give Binghamton a 62-60…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker made a game-winning layup just before the final buzzer to give Binghamton a 62-60 victory over Mercyhurst on Wednesday.

Walker was unguarded inbounding the ball with 2.1 seconds left. Wes Peterson Jr. received the pass in the paint and quickly passed it back to Walker for a wide-open layup.

Tymu Chenery scored a team-high 19 points and Walker finished with 17 for Binghamton (7-6). Nehemiah Benson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jeff Planutis led the way for the Lakers (6-8) with 13 points. Mercyhurst also got 12 points, four assists and two steals from Shemar Rathan-Mayes. Aidan Reichert also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

