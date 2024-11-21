Wright scores 19 as North Texas defeats Texas Wesleyan 73-66

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright had 19 points in North Texas’ 73-66 victory against Texas Wesleyan on Thursday night.…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright had 19 points in North Texas’ 73-66 victory against Texas Wesleyan on Thursday night.

Wright shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Mean Green (4-1). Brenen Lorient scored 11 points, going 5 of 7 from the field. Grant Newell had 10 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Rams were led in scoring by Vegas Evans, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Montez Young Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Texas Wesleyan. Trey Sinegal had 14 points and three steals.

