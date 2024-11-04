Williamson scores 19, Bucknell defeats Delaware 85-73

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Noah Williamson had 19 points in Bucknell’s 85-73 win against Delaware on Monday night. Williamson also…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Noah Williamson had 19 points in Bucknell’s 85-73 win against Delaware on Monday night.

Williamson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bison. Ian Motta added 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Josh Bascoe had 18 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Erik Timko led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 20 points. John Camden added 19 points and two blocks for Delaware. Niels Lane finished with 16 points.

Williamson scored 12 points in the first half and Bucknell went into the break trailing 46-37. Bucknell outscored Delaware by 21 points in the second half. Motta led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

