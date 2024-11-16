Williamson and Bucknell win 80-76 in 2OT against Richmond

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Bascoe added three in double overtime as Bucknell knocked…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Bascoe added three in double overtime as Bucknell knocked off Richmond 80-76 on Saturday.

Williamson also contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Bison (3-2). Ruot Bijiek scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Bascoe shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Delonnie Hunt led the Spiders (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Jonathan Beagle added 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Richmond. Dusan Neskovic finished with 11 points.

Bascoe scored six points in the first half and Bucknell went into halftime trailing 37-19. Williamson’s 19-point second half helped Bucknell finish off the four-point victory.

