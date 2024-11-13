Williams scores 21 as Northeastern defeats Harvard 78-56

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Williams scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Northeastern past Harvard 78-56 on…

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Williams scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Northeastern past Harvard 78-56 on Wednesday night.

Williams went 8 of 12 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Huskies (2-1). Alexander Nwagha scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Harold Woods shot 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Crimson (1-3) were led in scoring by Chandler Pigge, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Dutch Dowdell added 10 points and two steals for Harvard. Thomas Batties II had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Northeastern took the lead with 19:32 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Williams led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 39-21 at the break. Nwagha led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

