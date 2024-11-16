White and La Salle defeat Drexel 71-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jahlil White scored 19 points and Demetrius Lilley sealed the victory with a layup with 22 seconds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jahlil White scored 19 points and Demetrius Lilley sealed the victory with a layup with 22 seconds remaining as La Salle knocked off Drexel 71-68 on Saturday.

White also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Explorers (4-0). Lilley added 18 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had 11 rebounds. Corey McKeithan went 7 of 18 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Jason Drake finished with 18 points for the Dragons (2-2). Victor Panov added 15 points for Drexel. Cole Hargrove finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Lilley scored eight points in the second half for La Salle, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

