Watson scores 19 as Delaware State beats Penn State-Wilkes Barre 111-43

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 9:27 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kaseem Watson and Robert Smith each scored 19 points as Delaware State beat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 111-43 on Tuesday night.

Watson added five rebounds for the Hornets (3-4). Smith shot 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had eight assists and four steals. Martez Robinson had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Jedidiah Ashton finished with 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Penn State-Wilkes Barre also got seven points, four assists and two steals from Christopher Killings. Nymier Brooks also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

