Drake Bulldogs (2-5) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Drake in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cougars are 4-3 in non-conference play. Washington State is fourth in the WCC scoring 65.3 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in non-conference play. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Anna Miller averaging 9.6.

Washington State averages 65.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars.

Katie Dinnebier averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

