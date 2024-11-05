UT Martin holds off Illinois State’s late surge for 67-65 victory

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Josue Grullon scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as UT Martin beat Illinois State 67-65…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Josue Grullon scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as UT Martin beat Illinois State 67-65 on Monday.

Jack Daugherty hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 left to spark a 13-4 ending run for Illinois State. Grullon split a pair of free throws with four seconds left before the Redbirds’ Landon Wolf missed a layup to end it.

Tarence Guinyard scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Vladimer Salaridze shot 5 for 17, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Redbirds were led in scoring by Daugherty, who finished with 15 points. Chase Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State. Ty Pence also put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

