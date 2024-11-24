Thiero leads No. 20 Arkansas against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance

FILE - An official game ball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-6) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Adou Thiero scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 79-67 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 on their home court. Arkansas has a 4-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arkansas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than Arkansas allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thiero is scoring 19.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Razorbacks.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

