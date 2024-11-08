Sulaiman puts up 20 in Towson’s 89-34 victory against Penn State-Wilkes Barre

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 20 points as Towson beat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 89-34 on Friday night. Sulaiman…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 20 points as Towson beat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 89-34 on Friday night.

Sulaiman went 7 of 9 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (1-1). Tyler Tejada scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Rahdir Hicks shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Penn State-Wilkes Barre was led in scoring by Jedidiah Ashton , who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Penn State-Wilkes Barre also got six points from Tahiyr Vines. Nymier Brooks finished with four points.

Towson took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 49-22 at halftime, with Tejada racking up 15 points. Towson extended its lead to 66-24 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Sulaiman scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Towson’s next game is Tuesday against South Carolina on the road, and Penn State-Wilkes Barre visits Delaware State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

