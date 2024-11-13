St. Bonaventure defeats FGCU 74-65

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chance Moore had 18 points in St. Bonaventure’s 74-65 victory against FGCU on Wednesday night.…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chance Moore had 18 points in St. Bonaventure’s 74-65 victory against FGCU on Wednesday night.

Moore added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies (3-0). Noel Brown scored 13 points, going 6 of 9 from the field. Dasonte Bowen shot 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (0-3) were led in scoring by Zavian McLean, who finished with 16 points. FGCU also got 13 points from Dallion Johnson. Rory Stewart had 11 points.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 16:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Moore led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-34 at the break. Brown scored eight second-half points.

