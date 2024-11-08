Shoats’ 31 lead Siena over Bryant 90-88 in OT

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 31 points as Siena beat Bryant 90-88 in overtime on Friday night. Shoats…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 31 points as Siena beat Bryant 90-88 in overtime on Friday night.

Shoats also added five assists for the Saints (2-0). Major Freeman added 19 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Brendan Coyle shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were led in scoring by Rafael Pinzon, who finished with 33 points and four assists. Connor Withers added 12 points, five assists, two steals and four blocks for Bryant. Earl Timberlake finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

