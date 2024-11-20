Scovens scores 21 as Army knocks off Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 at Metro NY/NJ Classic

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 21 points as Army beat Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 on Wednesday night at…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 21 points as Army beat Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 on Wednesday night at the Metro NY/NJ Classic.

Scovens also contributed seven rebounds for the Black Knights (3-2). Jalen Rucker scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 18 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and five assists. Jorn Everson had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Knights (2-4) were led by Terrence Brown, who posted 26 points and four assists. Jo’el Emanuel added 12 points and nine rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Ahmed Barba-Bey finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Army took the lead with 17:30 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Rucker racking up 12 points. Army extended its lead to 54-40 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Scovens scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

