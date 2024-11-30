Robinson scores 24 points as Northern Kentucky defeats Bellarmine 86-70

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson scored 24 points as Northern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 86-70 on Saturday night. Robinson…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson scored 24 points as Northern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 86-70 on Saturday night.

Robinson also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Norse (2-5). Randall Pettus II added 20 points while going 8 of 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Sam Vinson shot 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Tyler Doyle led the Knights (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Jack Karasinski added 15 points for Bellarmine. Ben Johnson also had 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Northern Kentucky plays Tuesday against Akron on the road, and Bellarmine visits Western Carolina on Wednesday.

