Robinson puts up 19, Oral Roberts defeats Haskell 87-52

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darius Robinson Jr. had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-52 win against Haskell of the NAIA on Saturday night.

Robinson added three steals for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Sam Alajiki scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. JoJo Moore shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Fighting Indians were led by Nehemiah Boykins, who recorded 12 points. Preston Olney added 11 points for Haskell. Trey Gaines finished with 11 points and two steals.

