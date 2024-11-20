Richard has 18 in Holy Cross’ 88-49 win against Mitchell

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Richard scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Mitchell 88-49 on Wednesday night. Richard added…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Richard scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Mitchell 88-49 on Wednesday night.

Richard added five rebounds for the Crusaders (4-2). Caleb Kenney shot 8 of 9 from the field to add 16 points. Max Green shot 6 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Eddie Volkerts led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and two steals. Collin Jefferson added 11 points for Mitchell.

Richard led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put Holy Cross up 55-26 at the break. Holy Cross pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 31 points. Green led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.