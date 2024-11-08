Quinton Mincey scores 27 as UMass-Lowell downs Saint Peter’s 81-74

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey had 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-74 victory over Saint Peter’s on Friday night. Mincey…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey had 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-74 victory over Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Mincey shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line for the River Hawks (2-0). Yuri Covington shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Quincy Clark shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

The Peacocks (0-2) were led by Marcus Randolph, who posted 16 points. Mouhamed Sow added 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Armoni Zeigler had 12 points and two steals.

