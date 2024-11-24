Pivotal steal in the final seconds lifts Georgia over No. 22 St. John’s

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Asa Newell scored 18 points, Silas Demary Jr. made a key steal in the final seconds…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Asa Newell scored 18 points, Silas Demary Jr. made a key steal in the final seconds and Georgia beat No. 22 St. John’s 66-63 on Sunday.

After a timeout with 10 seconds remaining, RJ Luis Jr. got past midcourt and then Demary poked the ball away from behind. Somto Cyril gathered the loose ball and passed it to Demary who dribbled out the clock.

Demary finished with 15 points and 10 turnovers for Georgia (6-1).

Zuby Ejiofor led St. John’s (5-2) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Scott added 14 points and Luis scored 13.

KENNESAW STATE 79, NO. 24 RUTGERS 77

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jamil Miller had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Kennesaw State dominated No. 24 Rutgers and held on for a win in the school’s first home game against a ranked opponent in program history.

Kennesaw State (5-1) was up by as many as 21 points and led for all but about seven minutes at the beginning of the game. Simeon Cottle had 15 points and Ricardo Wright scored 14.

The Scarlett Knights (4-1) fought back in the second half with strong efforts from freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who finished with 21 and 17 points, respectively.

No. 19 WISCONSIN 81, PITTSBURGH 75

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — John Tonje scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half, and No. 19 Wisconsin came back to beat Pittsburgh in the championship of the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

John Blackwell added 14 points, Nolan Winter had 11 and Kamari McGee scored 10 for Wisconsin. The Badgers’ 7-0 start is the first since the 2014-15 season, when they lost to Duke in the national championship.

Ishmael Leggett scored 17 points, Cameron Corhen added 16 and Jaland Lowe had 15 for Pittsburgh (6-1).

Wisconsin trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half. Tonje scored 11 points in a three-minute stretch, including a layup with 11:15 remaining, to give the Badgers a 51-49 lead, their first since scoring the game’s first basket.

McGee’s 3-pointer with 6:19 remaining put Wisconsin ahead 65-62, and it didn’t trail again.

