Payne scores 18, Jacksonville beats Trinity Baptist 78-65

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stephon Payne III’s 18 points helped Jacksonville defeat Trinity Baptist 78-65 on Monday night.

Payne added 13 rebounds for the Dolphins. Zach Bell scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Robert McCray went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Xavier Rose, who finished with 13 points. Diego Fernandez added 10 points and three steals for Trinity Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Jacquez Anderson had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

