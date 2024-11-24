Parker scores 31, McNeese beats Longwood 84-69 at Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Sincere Parker put up 31 points as McNeese beat Longwood 84-69 on Sunday night…

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Sincere Parker put up 31 points as McNeese beat Longwood 84-69 on Sunday night at the Paradise Jam.

Parker shot 12 for 17 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (4-2). Joe Charles added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and grabbed six rebounds. Christian Shumate shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Michael Christmas led the Lancers (6-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Johan Nziemi added 11 points for Longwood. Emanuel Richards finished with 11 points and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Lancers.

McNeese took the lead with 7:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-28 at halftime, with Shumate racking up nine points. McNeese outscored Longwood by six points in the second half, and Parker scored a team-high 27 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.