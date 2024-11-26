No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Duke Blue Devils (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5;…

Duke Blue Devils (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas squares off against No. 11 Duke in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Jayhawks have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Kansas is fifth in college basketball with 44.8 points in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 12.8.

The Blue Devils have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Kansas makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Duke scores 17.0 more points per game (84.6) than Kansas gives up (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Jayhawks.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 17.8 points, nine rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.