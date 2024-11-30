Meo, Battle net 13 to help Coastal Carolina down South Carolina Upstate 73-51

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Joshua Meo and Jordan Battle both scored 13 points as Coastal Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Joshua Meo and Jordan Battle both scored 13 points as Coastal Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate 73-51 on Saturday.

Meo shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (3-4). Battle went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Noah Amenhauser shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Spartans (2-8) were led in scoring by Brit Harris, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Karmani Gregory added 11 points and two steals for South Carolina Upstate.

