Luster scores 30, Stony Brook knocks off Saint Joseph’s (Long Island) 93-45

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Luster II’s 30 points led Stony Brook over Saint Joseph’s (Long Island) 93-45 on Saturday night.

Luster had nine rebounds for the Seawolves (2-2). Joseph Octave scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Nick Woodard shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Alec Tabada led the Golden Eagles in scoring, finishing with nine points. Justin Forest added nine points. Kenny Rodriguez had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

