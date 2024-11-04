Kiudulas scores 27, VMI takes down Washington (Md.) 103-54

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas scored 27 points as VMI beat Washington (Md.) 103-54 on Monday night. Kiudulas also…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas scored 27 points as VMI beat Washington (Md.) 103-54 on Monday night.

Kiudulas also had seven rebounds for the Keydets. TJ Johnson shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Walker Andrews shot 4 for 12 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. Tan Yildizoglu had 10 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals to go with two points.

Anthony Seoage led the way for the Shoremen with eight points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

