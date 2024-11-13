Kingz puts up 18 as Oregon State beats Western Oregon 94-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Nate Kingz’s 18 points helped Oregon State defeat Western Oregon 94-58 on Tuesday. Kingz added four…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Nate Kingz’s 18 points helped Oregon State defeat Western Oregon 94-58 on Tuesday.

Kingz added four steals for the Beavers (3-0). Isaiah Sy shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Michael Rataj shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Anjay Cortez, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Western Oregon also got nine points from Mario Williams Jr.. Brady Grier finished with nine points.

