Jones scores 16, American knocks off UMKC 64-60

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Greg Jones’ 16 points helped American defeat Kansas City 64-60 on Friday night.

Jones had three steals for the Eagles (2-4). Elijah Stephens added 14 points while going 2 of 4 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Colin Smalls had 13 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Roos (3-3) were led by Kasheem Grady II, who posted 14 points. Jayson Petty added 13 points. Anderson Kopp also recorded 10 points and two steals.

