Jakevion Buckley scores 16 points as SE Louisiana secures 70-67 win over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 16 points as SE Louisiana beat UL Monroe 70-67 on Monday night.

Buckley had five assists for the Lions (2-2). Sam Hines Jr. added 14 points while finishing 7 of 14 from the floor while he also had 11 rebounds. Thomas Tut went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Coltie Young led the way for the Warhawks (2-4) with 19 points. Jalen Bolden added 14 points, four assists and two steals for UL Monroe. Jacob Wilson finished with 14 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. SE Louisiana visits Wyoming and UL Monroe takes on Northwestern State on the road.

